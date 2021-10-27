The Yankton area received some welcome rainfall Wednesday — enough to unofficially set a new record.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Yankton airport recorded 1.21 inches of rain, which unofficially broke the old mark of .83 recorded in 1940.
The rainfall looks to be ending for the time being, with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions expected today (Thursday), with no rain in the forecast through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.