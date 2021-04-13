PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has laid out a framework for up to $5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to assist South Dakota meat processors expand capacity to respond to market and workforce disruption due to COVID-19.
The Meat Processing Grant program provides processors with funds to make an immediate impact on the state’s ability to process or store South Dakota raised protein. The program will reimburse processors a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of funds available and the number of eligible applications received and approved.
Grants are available to meat processors with 60 employees or less located in South Dakota meeting one of the following criteria:
• State inspected “equal to” slaughter and/or processing plants;
• Licensed custom-exempt slaughter plants, or
• Very small federally inspected plants
Applications are due on May 1, 2021, with awards announced on May 25, 2021.
For more information visit https://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/meatprocessinggrant.aspx.
