SIOUX FALLS — A Lake Andes man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes, Cameron Allen Zephier, 24, was indicted on March 2, 2021. Zephier appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 10, and pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleges that, between May 6-Sept. 30, 2020, Zephier knowingly received and attempted to receive child pornography that had been mailed, shipped and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.
Zephier was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.
A trial date has not been set.
