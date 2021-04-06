The Yankton County Historical Preservation Commission will show appreciation to retiring board member Ken Jones at a quarterly meeting set for Wednesday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center (121 W. 3rd).
“Ken Jones was a member of the State Senate when the process for establishing historic preservation policies were created,” says board chair Bernie Hunhoff. “Years later, Ken became instrumental in saving the grand old Mead building on the state hospital campus and he was among a small group who led the effort to establish the commission through those policies. Today the Mead Cultural Education Center is one of South Dakota’s best examples of historic preservation, and has the promise of becoming one of the region’s next tourism destinations.”
Hunhoff says all the progress may never have occurred without Jones’ leadership and hard work. “He’ll be greatly missed on the board, but Yankton County will benefit from his efforts for generations to come.”
Shanna Ibarolle and Dr. Greg Kouri will begin new terms on the board at the April meeting.
