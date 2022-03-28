City Moves Forward With Development Project

In moving forward with its 31st and Broadway development project, the City of Yankton has entered into a $540,000 agreement for professional services with Stockwell Engineers of Yankton.
The Yankton City Commission unanimously approved the agreement at its regular meeting Monday night. The development project involves city-owned land adjacent to the Yankton Youth Soccer Association Complex.
City Manager Amy Leon said the decision is based on two factors. The soccer association is ready to move forward with its plans, and the city-owned land has drawn inquiries from other parties.
“It felt like it was good timing because of (soccer) but also because of folks who have expressed more serious interest in what has remained city-owned property on the corner (of that block),” she said. “We can go ahead and start to design the infrastructure and roads to be part of that development.”
During a media briefing last week, Leon said the site has drawn interest from commercial, retail and residential developers. By having the planning and infrastructure in place, the city can move quickly on any future development, she said.
The city could recover engineering costs through tax increment financing (TIF), she added.
The agreement with Stockwell Engineering is a full-service contract taking the project from beginning to end, according to Adam Haberman, the Yankton city public works director. The services would cover site development and preparation, including water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, pavement, sidewalk and other items, he said.
Dave Mingo, the Yankton community and economic development director, noted the city normally doesn’t work with an engineering contract of this size, with the last one dating back to the Fox Run project 30 years ago. However, the contract amount fits the scope of work and would be fairly standard for a private developer, he said.
City officials will work with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) on traffic analysis studies for project-related highway and safety measures, Mingo said. The city has requested the analysis of adjacent roadways at the same time, he said.
In response to commission questions, Eric Derickson with Stockwell Engineering explained the $540,000 contract covers just the engineering. The estimated construction costs are $5.2 million, he said, with schematic design and preliminary plans scheduled for completion later this year. Given that timeline, a proposal should be ready for bid, with construction starting next spring.
Commissioner Ben Brunick said he had been asked why the contract wasn’t bid and if it would have resulted in cost savings.
In response, Leon said the city isn’t required to bid out professional services. If the city had asked for proposals, the process would have gone into the summer and cost valuable time, she said.
Stockwell would have been one of the bidders, had already completed preliminary work at the development site and the city knows the firm can do the job, Leon said. This way, the project can move forward according to the desired timeline for the soccer association and open the door for other potential site development, she said.
The commission unanimously approved the contract.
In other business, the commission approved:
• Marne Creek land acquisition of 8,580 square feet for $3,003 near Webster School as part of the city’s flood mitigation efforts.
• holding a special City Commission meeting at noon April 15 to canvass the city election. The commission also approved combining its 2022 election with the Yankton School District and sharing election-related expenses.
• downtown façade grants totaling $87,000 — the regular $60,000 annual allocation plus an additional $27,000.
• a memorandum adding Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorneys Tyler Larsen and Deb Lillie as deputy city attorneys as part of an agreement between the city and county to create more flexibility as situations arise.
