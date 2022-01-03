The first baby born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in 2022 arrived at 9:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Axil Dean Lewis, weighing 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces and measuring in at 20 inches, is the son of Shaylin Lathrop and TJ Lewis of Mission Hill.
In 2021, there were 542 babies born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, compared to 550 in 2020.
The most popular names for girls were Evelyn (5 instances), Emma (4) and Ruby (3).
The most popular names for boys were William (6 instances), Henry (4) and Thomas (4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.