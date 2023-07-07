POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 10:44 am
POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Christie Phillip, 31, Lincoln, Neb., was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence.
• Triston Spears, 19, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions without order.
• Robert Blakey, 56, Centerville, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions without order.
• Dale Smith, 36, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.
• Chelsea Larson, 40, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions without order.
• Marcus Marks, 32, Wagner, was arrested Thursday for entering or refusing to leave property after notice.
• Robert Williamson Jr., 57, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions without order.
• Glenn Andersen Jr., 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold for court services.
• Terrance Picotte, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.
• Jodie Ackerman 53, Irene, was arrested Thursday on a Turner County warrant and for eluding law enforcement officer as misdemeanor, open container in a motor vehicle, substitution of license plates and unlicensed driver.
• Isaiah Rouse, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday for petty theft/second degree.
ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 3:42 p.m. Thursday of public intoxication on W. Eighth Street.
• The police department received a report at 4:43 p.m. Thursday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:48 p.m. Thursday of possible child abuse/neglect.
• The police department received a report at 7:22 p.m. Thursday of disorderly conduct on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 8:50 p.m. Thursday of criminal entry into a vehicle at Riverside Park.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.