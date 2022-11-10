NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is urging everyone to be proactive about their brain health and get a memory screening as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November. AFA provides free memory screenings every weekday through secure virtual format, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites; appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website by clicking here.

Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine, even for individuals who are not experiencing memory problems. Screenings take just a few minutes, are noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions, administered by a qualified professional, to gauge memory, language, thinking skills, and other cognitive functions. Screenings do not provide a specific diagnosis but are an important first step in identifying a potential memory impairment that should be comprehensively examined by a physician.

