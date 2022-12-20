Winter Storm Watch Issued For Cold, Blowing Snow
The arrival of an upcoming pre-Christmas blast of winter has begun coming onto focus, with cold and wind looming as the biggest threat.

The winter storm watch issued for the Yankton area, which was originally expected to start at 6 a.m. Wednesday, has been pushed back to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a winter weather advisory posted from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.

