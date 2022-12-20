Winter Storm Watch Issued For Cold, Blowing Snow

The arrival of an upcoming pre-Christmas blast of winter has begun coming onto focus, with cold and wind looming as the biggest threat.
The winter storm watch issued for the Yankton area, which was originally expected to start at 6 a.m. Wednesday, has been pushed back to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a winter weather advisory posted from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.
The winter weather advisory is expected to bring from 1-4 inches of snow with wind chills possibly reaching 45 below zero.
The winter storm watch, which runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday, is expected to bring only light snow, but winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour will create blizzard conditions at times. Also, the wind chills will be very dangerous.
With the storm watch, a wind chill warning will be in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday through noon Saturday. (The wind chill watch has been canceled.)
Temperatures may not reach above zero until Christmas Day.
Thereafter, a gradual warming trend is in the forecast, with temperatures possibly rising to the mid to upper 30s for the remainder of the year.
In the meantime, the looming weather is impacting local events:
• Thursday night’s weekly Banquet at the United Church of Christ has been canceled due to the cold conditions.
• The Sacred Heart Middle School concert scheduled for tonight (Wednesday) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church has been postponed to Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
• Due to expected poor weather conditions on Thursday, the basketball games between Yankton and Aberdeen Central have been postponed. The games will now be played on Jan. 31, with the girls in Yankton and the boys in Aberdeen. The ‘B’ and ‘C’ games will be played at 4 p.m., with varsity games at 5:30 p.m. at each site.
• The Wynot at Wausa basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 3.
• The Parkston at Winner basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 16.
• The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, will be played Jan. 16. JV games will begin at 4 p.m.
• The University of South Dakota has announced several schedule changes for Wednesday events in response to the winter storm:
— Women’s Basketball: South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts will tip off at noon in Vermillion. A free stream of the Coyotes’ women’s basketball game against Oral Roberts is available on GoYotes.com/watch.
— Men’s Basketball: South Dakota at Oral Roberts has been postponed;
— In addition, South Dakota football has canceled its signing day party scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. inside the Dome Club.
To report a sports schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
