The Yankton City Commission is seeking Yankton residents to fill openings on the various City of Yankton advisory boards and commissions.
The openings for 2020 include:
• Four vacancies on the Planning Commission
• Two vacancies on the Yankton Community Library Board
• Two vacancies on the Park Advisory Board
• Two vacancies on the Airport Advisory Board
Anyone who is interested in filling one of the openings should submit an email letter to commission@cityofyankton.org including your reason for wanting to serve on the respective board or commission.
The deadline for these inquires is June 8, 2020.
