St. John’s Lutheran Church and Preschool will be holding its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. All children in the community ages fifth grade and younger are welcome to attend.
The event will be held at 1009 Jackson St. in Yankton regardless of the weather. CDC guidelines are encouraged at your discretion.
See the church’s Facebook page for updates.
