As with many events, South Dakota’s annual Manufacturing Week observance spent much of the peak years of the COVID-19 pandemic trying out-of-the-box ideas to keep going.
Next week, as Yankton Thrive, RTEC (Regional Technical Education Center), the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and local manufacturers present the 2022 Manufacturing Week with the theme “Inspire the Next Generation of Manufacturers,” organizers will be applying lessons learned over the last couple of years.
The eighth annual Manufacturing Olympics will also be presented in their traditional format, and tours of manufacturing plants around the area will return for the first time in three years.
Rita Nelson, Yankton Thrive Workforce Development Director, told the Press & Dakotan that events conceived last year will be making a return.
“We continue to expand our celebration almost every year,” she said. “This year, we’re thrilled to incorporate some of what we learned during COVID, such as when we went into the high schools — in particular, into Yankton High School — and we played manufacturing trivia with the students. We’re doing that again this year and we’re going into Yankton High School. Every day next week, we will have at least two manufacturers set up during the lunch break at YHS to share information and help engage the students with trivia.”
She said companies throughout town will also be opening their doors for student tours once again. Public tours will be available at some manufacturers, as well.
“It’s kind of a neat time for the public who would like to see, ‘Wow, what’s changed in the last couple of years since they’ve been in?’” Nelson said. “It’s really interesting to see what current manufacturing looks like.”
In addition to engaging high school students and the public, Nelson said Manufacturing Week 2022 will also engage university students — another addition from the last couple of years.
“We’re going to USD (University of South Dakota) to have a Manufacturing Day on campus with the students there,” she said. “We’re also incorporating a tailgate with Mount Marty (University) at a football game Friday night.”
One of the centerpieces of Manufacturing Week has been the Manufacturing Olympics.
Becky Wiswall, Yankton Thrive Business Services director, told the Press & Dakotan that the event will be staged Friday at Fantle Memorial Park.
“It’s pretty competitive,” she said. “It’s a fun event to recognize and bring awareness to all that Yankton has to offer.”
Manufacturing employs 30.7% of Yankton’s workforce, according to a Yankton Thrive press release on Manufacturing Week, just one more reason Nelson said it’s important to bring Manufacturing Week back to full strength this year with a few lessons from the previous few years.
“It made us think outside of the box, which is a good thing, because we’re continuing what we learned and are applying it to this year,” she said.
Manufacturing Week will be celebrated in Yankton Oct. 3-7 on the following schedule:
10-11 a.m. — Public Tour/Manitou
1-3 p.m. — Public Tour/Manitou
2-3 p.m. — Student Tour/Applied Engineering
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Public Tour/Applied Engineering
9-11 a.m. — Student Tour/Vishay
9-10 a.m. — Student Tour/Applied Engineering
10-11 a.m. — Public Tour/TruXedo
1-3 p.m. — Public Tour/TruXedo
3-4 p.m. — Public Tour/Applied Engineering
10-11 a.m. — Public Tour/Manitou
1-3 p.m. — Public Tour/ Manitou
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Public Tour/ Vishay
9-11 a.m. — Public Tour/L&M Radiator
10-11 a.m. — Public Tour/Applied Engineering
3:30-5 p.m. — Manufacturer Employee Olympics (Fantle Memorial Park)
5 p.m. — Tailgate with MMU
