Manufacturing Week
Yankton’s annual Manufacturing Week observance is coming back at full throttle next week armed with lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. This welding photo was shot during a tour of Yankton’s Kolberg-Pioneer plant in 2019.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

As with many events, South Dakota’s annual Manufacturing Week observance spent much of the peak years of the COVID-19 pandemic trying out-of-the-box ideas to keep going.

Next week, as Yankton Thrive, RTEC (Regional Technical Education Center), the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and local manufacturers present the 2022 Manufacturing Week with the theme “Inspire the Next Generation of Manufacturers,” organizers will be applying lessons learned over the last couple of years.

