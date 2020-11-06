Friday’s unseasonable warmth helped Yankton unofficially set a new record for a high temperature.
According to the Yankton Airport, the temperature reached 81 degrees shortly before 2 p.m., which broke the old mark of 80 degrees set in 2009.
The city also unofficially set a new mark for warmest maximum temprature at 55 degrees. The old record was 53 degrees recorded in 1934.
Temperatures are expected to remain warm Saturday and Sunday, but with strong winds that could produce fire dangers. Cooler and wetter weather is expected to arrive Monday.
