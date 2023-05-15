Highway 81
Buy Now

A plan to expand Highway 81 between Norfolk, Nebraska, and Yankton to four lanes could benefit from a funding proposal currently being considered by the Nebraska Legislature.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen supports a legislative bill to accelerate highway projects, which could benefit a proposed U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska.

District 40 State Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara sees the bill, introduced as LB 706, as providing an opportunity to create the divided four-lane highway in northeast Nebraska.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.