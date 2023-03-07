The Yankton Community Library invites teens in grades 6-12 to join in for teen events at the library. All events are free, and no registration is required.
The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meets to plan and discuss future teen events in the library. Teens are encouraged to join TAB and help grow teen involvement in the library.
The teen STEAM event this month will take place on Wednesday, March 15, at 3:45 p.m. They will be using a variety of supplies to create scrappy circuits. These circuits will be able to link together to create different functions.
As always, teens are encouraged to sign up for the library’s teen subscription bags where library staff will select books to suit their interests and include fun snacks and surprises. Teen subscription bags are a great way for teens to discover new books and get involved at the library.
