High Water Ahead
Buy Now

This powerline tower in the James River valley near Jamesville Colony in northern Yankton County is completely surrounded by floodwater. Officials says flooding on the slow-moving river could last through the summer. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

With higher upstream water, the James River looks to continue flooding for months, a National Weather Service official said Thursday.

Kevin Low provided the outlook on the upper Missouri River basin during Thursday’s webinar with the NWS and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.