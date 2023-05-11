High Water Ahead

With higher upstream water, the James River looks to continue flooding for months, a National Weather Service official said Thursday.
Kevin Low provided the outlook on the upper Missouri River basin during Thursday’s webinar with the NWS and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“There is flood potential on the James River for the next 90 days,” he said.
The James River could remain flooded all summer because of its flat, meandering features, Low said. The river starts in North Dakota and runs the north-south length of eastern South Dakota, from roughly Aberdeen to Yankton.
Spring flooding remains common among a number of rivers, Low said. However, the unusual winter contributed to the accelerated flooding of recent weeks, he said.
“The northern plains had significant snowpack that held on through early April,” he said. “Beginning with Easter weekend and the week following, there was drastic and far-reaching warm-up that resulted in complete melt-off of the plains snow.”
The rapid melt created flooding last month along several rivers and streams in the northern plains, including the James, Big Sioux and Little Sioux rivers, he said.
“The snowmelt from last month created significant major level flooding along the James River basin,” he added.
The river could take a great deal of time to recede, Low noted.
“The James is very slow to get her water out. You can expect some reaches of the James River over flood stage well into August,” he said. “Once the James gets above flood stage, it takes a long time for it to go below flood level.”
The NWS has issued a James River flood statement until further notice.
Near Scotland, minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue until this (Friday) evening. At 13 feet, significant agricultural flooding begins.
The river stage fell to 13.2 feet Thursday morning, and was expected to continue falling to 11.7 feet.
However, higher water levels may be on their way, based on the three immediate upstream gauges.
At Mitchell, the flood stage is 17 feet, and the higher banks overflow at 20 feet.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, the river stage was 18.7 feet. The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.6 feet.
At Forestburg, the flood stage is 12 feet. At 14 feet, many of the county and township roads along the water are under water.
At 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the river stage was 13.3 feet. The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.2 feet.
At Huron, the flood stage is 11 feet. At 14 feet, numerous county and township roads in Beadle County will be flooded.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, the stage was 12.5 feet, with the river expected to remain steady above flood stage at 12.5 feet.
In contrast, the Missouri River has improved but remains in drought conditions
The current rainfall may signal things to come for the upper basin, according to Doug Kluck with the NOAA office in Kansas City.
“We’re looking to have normal precipitation, which is good because this is the wettest time of year — May and June — across the (Missouri River) basin,” he said.
The season forecast doesn’t give strong indications of any trends, Kluck said. The outlook calls for equal chances of above- , below- and normal temperatures. Also, the western part of the basin, including the Yankton region, calls for normal precipitation.
“We are in a current El Nino watch,” he said. “We have a roughly 90% chance of evolving from three years of La Nina to the other side.”
Despite the improvements, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to continue water conservation measures during 2023 and beyond, according to the Corps engineer Mike Swenson.
The entire Yankton region remains abnormally dry or in drought. A large portion of northeast Nebraska remains in extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories.
The Gavins Point Dam releases, now at 17,500 cubic feet per second (cfs), are expected to rise to 19,000 cfs and eventually reach 21,000-28,000 cfs, Swenson said.
The Gavins Point releases were an average 16,500 during the past month, while Fort Randall Dam releases at Pickstown were an average 13,100 cfs.
The runoff forecast has improved in recent weeks, according to the Corps.
April runoff was 4.7 million acre-feet (MAF), or 159% of average, for the basin above Sioux City, and 4.1 MAF, or 162% of average, above Gavins Point.
The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri Basin above Sioux City is 26.9 MAF, 105% of average and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s forecast.
The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri Basin above Gavins Point Dam is 24.1 MAF, 104% of average.
“The runoff forecast continues to improve thanks to late-season plains and mountain snowfall in the upper basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “We hope to see the precipitation trend continue to provide the much-needed moisture for the region.”
However, the basin continues to feel the impact of multi-year drought, Remus said.
“Despite the additional moisture, much of the upper basin remains in drought and is forecast to remain in drought through the month of May,” he said.
“The system is still recovering from drought as we continue to serve all congressionally authorized purposes.”
