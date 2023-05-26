Memorial Day Weekend will present some new nonprofits at the Market at the Meridian, located at the corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue. A “Day on Organic” is the theme from 9 a.m.-noon today (Saturday).
Get answers about transitioning to organic farming practice, buying organic foods, plus children will be able to grind organic wheat into flour to take home (subject to availability).
