Yankton Community Library Set To Celebrate 50 Years

Over its 50-year history, Yankton’s library has offered traditional library services while expanding to meet evolving community needs.
In commemoration of the ribbon cutting for the Yankton Community Library (YCL), which was held Feb. 10, 1973, the community is invited to celebrate the library at a party exactly 50 years later.
The festivities are set for 2-4 p.m. Friday at YCL, located at 515 Walnut Street, and will feature a presentation on the history of the library, followed by a reception that includes the chance to visit with the Friends of the Library and YCL Foundation members. Tours of the library will also be available.
“It’s open to the public, so hopefully, we see lots of library users and supporters,” Dana Schmidt, YCL director, told the Press & Dakotan. “But we also think it would be fun to see previous staff members, previous board members and friends of the library.”
The event will also feature some library artifacts, which went out of use many years ago, including an old date stamp, a book press which would typically have been used for binding or copying, board minutes and flyers from the 1973 ribbon cutting.
Once such artifact is the photo of the first librarian, Jesse Bartholomew, who was hired at the former Douglas Avenue location when it opened at the beginning of the last century. Bartholomew worked there for 40 years.
“The first librarian we had in 1903 was hired at $30 per month; that was the wage she started at,” Schmidt said. “We’ve changed a few things since then.”
The library has consistently been there for the community but has also grown in how it meets the community’s needs, she said.
“I think a lot of people still have that stereotype of libraries being very quiet spaces and of librarians being older ladies with tight, gray buns and sweaters — shushing people,” Schmidt said. “That really hasn’t been the case for a long time.”
Today’s library staff are committed to customer service, she said.
“That’s more the quintessential librarian of today: somebody that’s welcoming, somebody that’s friendly,” Schmidt said. “(Librarians) are a lot more engaging than they used to be.”
Currently, libraries are more about utilizing the space they offer to bring individuals together to experience new things, she said.
“(YCL’s) motto is ‘Books are Just the Beginning,’ and I feel like that’s really been the trajectory of the library over the last several years,” Schmidt said. “Yes, we’re a great repository for books, for entertainment and for learning, but it’s so much more than that.”
Programming at the library in recent years has included crafts, meditation, technology, concerts, book signings and movies. During the pandemic, the library began offering outdoor events, including children’s activities and book sales.
“(That), and also checking out more than books, have been the shift in the library’s goals,” she said. “We have light therapy lamps, Lego kits, telescopes that we check out, (things) that people maybe don’t think of as something they can find at the library.”
That is all part of offering different ways to learn and experience things, Schmidt said.
“The library is there for everybody and there are very few places (in life) where everybody’s welcome,” she said. “I like to think of the library as the heart of the community.”
