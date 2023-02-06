Yankton Community Library Set To Celebrate 50 Years
Yankton Community Library (YCL) staff members from left to right: Kelly O’Dea, Jeremy Hoeck, Danita Jordan, Dana Schmidt (holding a portrait of Jesse Bartholomew, the first YCL librarian), Lizz Nedved and Linda Dobrovolny; (front) Tahlia Reynolds. (Not present, Cassi Pietz.) Staff is shown with an unnamed sculpture placed in the library prior to the 1973 ribbon cutting.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

Over its 50-year history, Yankton’s library has offered traditional library services while expanding to meet evolving community needs.

In commemoration of the ribbon cutting for the Yankton Community Library (YCL), which was held Feb. 10, 1973, the community is invited to celebrate the library at a party exactly 50 years later.

