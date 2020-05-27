100 Years Ago
Friday, May 28, 1920
• Fifty years ago this week, Dakota Lodge No. 1, I.O.O.F. was instituted and Odd Fellowship brought into the Dakotas.
• The first out-of-door Elk dancing party of the season was given as a shirt-waist affair at Wildwood pavilion on the Jim last evening. There was a large and happy crowd and everybody reported a good time thru the lunch which followed.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 28, 1945
• Marine Corporal Eugene R. Drier of 907 Mulberry Street gave his life in aiding two members of his squad who were under heavy enemy fire. It happened during the death struggle around Turkey Knob on Iwo Jima.
• Lightning struck the Gamble store in Avon around 3 a.m. on Saturday, setting fire to the structure, which was practically destroyed along with its contents.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 28, 1970
• Carl I. Youngworth’s long service to Yankton College as an athletic coach and teacher will be recognized Sunday, May 31, when he will receive the honorary Doctor of Humanity degree at the college’s 84th annual commencement convocation at 5:30 p.m. in Garden Terrace Theatre. Youngworth’s association with Yankton College started 47 years ago when he joined the staff as athletic director and coach of all sports in 1923.
• A new biography of Harvey Dunn, “Where Your Heart Is” by Robert Karolevitz, will be released Sunday, May 31, at the dedication of the South Dakota Memorial Art Center.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 28, 1995
• No paper
