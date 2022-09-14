Market at the Meridian is hosting a chef event Saturday, Sept. 17, highlighting the use of specialty crops.
The market will feature three chefs from Connecting Cultures, an organization formed to promote the diversity of the Yankton area. Since Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 and goes through Oct.15, what better time to give a sampling of differences between regions on this continent?
Chef Sandra MIjangos is serving Guatemalan salsa from 9 a.m.-noon or while samples last. Some larger samples of salsa can be taken home for a donation to Connecting Cultures. She will also be preparing vegan tamales for tasting. Chef Sandra used to be involved in Las Ruinas Mexican Restaurant with her children Ricardo, Desi, Pedro and Sandra Reyes until 2003.
Chef Guadalupe “Lupita” Alarcon and Chef Sara Salinas are from Guerrero, Mexico. Both are making tamales made from nixtamalized dried corn that is then mixed with water into a dough.
Most Mexican tamales contain a savory filling of meat or vegetables. Options include pork with red sauce, chicken with green and/or red sauce and cheese with poblano peppers.
Chef Lupita is making tamales that do not contain any filling at all and are wrapped in corn husks. Chef Sara is making tamales wrapped in corn husks and some in banana peels. Both are providing samples and also have more tamales to take home for a donation to Connecting Cultures.
Fresh vegetables, honey, canned and baked goods, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, eggs, noodles, soaps and homemade decor, photographs and artistic items are available at the Market at the Meridian.
The chef event is sponsored by the S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) and supported in part through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The farmer’s market is located in Yankton at the northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue, just a block east of the Meridian Walking Bridge, and is open from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday until Oct. 29.
The Market at the Meridian is a member of the S.D. Farmers Market Coalition, a group focused on strengthening farmers markets & supporting vendors through education, networking, initiatives, and marketing. This subchapter of the SDSPA meets online the 2nd Thursday of the month via Zoom. If interested in participating, contact SDSPA at sdspecialtyproducers@gmail.com.
