SCOTLAND — The South Dakota fire marshal will not be investigating the site of a rural Scotland house fire earlier this month.
The fire marshal’s office is not involved with the Jan. 2 fire that destroyed the home of David and Samantha Finnell, Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman Tony Mangan told the Press & Dakotan.
Scotland Fire Chief Mike Mehrer said Jan. 10 that the fire marshal will not be coming to investigate the fire as the family was at home and believe it was an electrical issue starting in the ceiling, according to the Scotland Journal.
The Finnells, along with their three children, escaped without injuries, Mehrer told the Press & Dakotan. The residence is located about a mile north and a mile west of Scotland.
The fire started around 9:15 a.m. Jan. 2, Mehrer said. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, he added.
“This fire happened fast. We’re not sure how it started, but (the house is) totaled out,” the fire chief said at the time. “We were out there until about noon, and we had the Menno and Tripp fire departments assisting us.”
Neither the family nor the firefighters sustained injuries during the blaze and the firefighting effort, Mehrer said.
The Finnell family has found temporary housing, the Scotland Journal reported this week.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.