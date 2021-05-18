Foote Tabbed YPD Chief

A familiar face will guide the Yankton Police Department, as 24-year member Jason Foote has been named the next Chief of Police.
The City of Yankton announced the selection Tuesday in a press release and on its Facebook page. Foote will take the reins in early July when current Chief John Harris retires.
Foote, a commander with the force, said he is excited to lead the Yankton Police Department (YPD).
“It is an honor to be named Chief of the City of Yankton Police Department; leading and working alongside some of the finest officers I’ve ever known,” he said in a press release.
Foote was out of the office Tuesday afternoon and could not be reached for additional comment.
The next chief was guaranteed to come from within the department, as the other finalist was Commander Todd Brandt.
More than two dozen candidates applied for the position, according to City Manager Amy Leon.
Foote brings nearly a quarter-century of experience with the YPD. He joined the department in 1997 and has served a wide range of duties including animal control officer, patrol officer and canine handler. He served as sergeant prior to being named commander in 2018.
Foote’s additional contributions to the Yankton Police Department include firearms instructor, former canine instructor and ethics instructor.
He stood out from a large group of candidates based on his qualifications, character and experience, according to a press release.
“Jason will be an excellent chief,” Leon said in the release. “He understands the challenges facing law enforcement and is committed to recruiting and maintaining the high quality, caring officers we have in Yankton.”
Leon pointed out the new chief’s additional qualification to the Press & Dakotan. In particular, she noted his long-time professional background.
“From a law enforcement perspective, incoming Chief Foote has served in almost every capacity in our department,” the city manager said. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge about our department, our community, and our law enforcement policies and procedures.”
In addition, Leon pointed to the respect which Foote holds from and toward his YPD colleagues.
“From a leadership perspective, incoming Chief Foote is well respected among his peers and leads with humility and integrity,” she said. “Incoming Chief Foote’s authenticity immediately instills confidence and trust.”
Foote’s attributes will serve him well in his new role, Leon said. He brings an immediate familiarity and relationships within the police department and with other city staff and the community, she added.
“Of course, having many years of law enforcement experience is essential for any chief, but to have an individual that has spent most of (his) career in our department provides a wealth of history and institutional knowledge that will be to our advantage,” she said.
Foote’s family includes his wife, Jessie, and their children: Charlie, 16; Chloe, 14; and Claire, 10, along with his mother, Ruth Foote. In addition, retired K-9 Ares remains an important part of the Foote family.
When he is not working, Foote enjoys camping with his family and attending his children’s events and activities. He is involved in the Lions Club and serves as an elder at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton.
As city manager, Leon made the final decision on hiring the next police chief. However, she credited the input from Yankton citizens in making the selection.
“I had a great amount of help … from the community to guide me with this important selection,” she said. “A citizens committee assisted with the first round of interviews, and finalists were interviewed by myself and two representatives from the City Commission. A meet-and-greet was also held, and feedback was given to me by those in attendance.”
Last week’s meet-and-greet event was largely limited to city officials, media and civic groups.
During the gathering, Foote told the Press & Dakotan he considered it an honor to be a finalist for the position.
“I’m in good company — Todd’s a very experienced officer as well,” he said, referring to Brandt. “It says a lot for our department that we could pull a couple of people from within for the top spot.”
Foote said his experience with nearly all facets of the YPD has helped prepare him for the job.
“I’ve been in almost every position in the department except for investigations,” he said. “Having that much experience in each area of the department is good. I also think working with several different individuals, three different chiefs plus many other supervisors has prepared me.”
The news of Foote’s selection brought reaction on Facebook and other social media. One site alone drew more than 100 comments, including recognition that he had worked his way through the YPD ranks to attain his new role as chief.
During last week’s meet-and-greet event, Foote said he would like to continue making the YPD an example of where things are done right.
“Being part of the community as a whole, even on your off time, is a big thing,” he said. “And then (we must educate) those people about the policies and procedures that you have in the department.”
Harris, the current police chief, will retire July 9 after 47 years in law enforcement. He joined the YPD in 2018. At the time, he said he intended to build up internal candidates as his possible successor.
Last week, Harris told the Press & Dakotan he believed he had achieved that goal.
“One of the things that I really do appreciate is I’ve got two guys (Foote and Brandt) that I could say to the city manager that either one of them could do a fantastic job,” he said.
On Tuesday, Mayor Stephanie Moser told the Press & Dakotan that she was pleased with both finalists.
“I think we had two great candidates who were both qualified, which made it a difficult decision,” the mayor said. “I think incoming Chief Foote will do a great job, and we (on the city commission) look forward to working with him and his department.”
Foote’s promotion to police chief leaves a vacancy on the police force that will be filled, Leon said.
“We are not fully staffed currently. We do have a member of our department who is deployed, and (we) are currently backfilling positions that exist from other promotions in the department and vacancies,” she said.
“As anyone who has interacted with our police officers knows, we recruit outstanding individuals to serve our citizens. We will continue to do so in the future.”
In the meantime, the transition for the new police chief will begin, Leon said.
“Outgoing Chief Harris will be with us until early July, so both Incoming Chief Foote and Outgoing Chief Harris will work with me on a transition plan,” she said.
“Summer is an extremely active time for us at the City and for our police department, so we are fortunate to be able to take our time with transition in this instance.”
———
Press & Dakotan City Editor Rob Nielsen contributed to this report.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.