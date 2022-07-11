Accidents
• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:44 p.m. Monday of an accident at the intersection of 4th St. and Burleigh St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:40 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of 452nd Ave. and 296th St. near Irene.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:01 a.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:48 a.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 314.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:41 p.m. Monday of an accident off of Highway 52.
