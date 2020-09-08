HURON — The Trump Administration has announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $352,400 in Lake Andes-Ravinia Rural Fire Protection District and Perkins County to upgrade equipment, benefitting more than 5,400 rural residents in South Dakota.
“These investments will allow Lake Andes-Ravinia Fire Protection District and Perkins County to provide safe, modern equipment and supplies to service and meet the needs in their respective communities,” USDA Rural Development State Director for South Dakota Julie Gross. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
• Lake Andes-Ravinia Fire Protection District is receiving a loan of $32,000 and a grant of $25,400 to replace a 1990 Ford chassis, with 320,000 miles. The District is also purchasing other important fire protection equipment to install on the new chassis. This investment will improve the efficiency and delivery of fire rescue protection services throughout the District's service area. This project will serve 2,438 people.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants a detailed overview of the application process.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
