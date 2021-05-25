MISSION HILL — One person was left homeless Tuesday after a fire caused major damage to a home in Mission Hill.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, a call was received at 12:01 p.m. regarding a structure fire in eastern Mission Hill. Upon arrival, flames were roaring out of a front porch area of the two-story house.
“We were able to get the main fire knocked down very quickly,” Nickles said. “But there was a lot of (electrical) extension work in the walls going up to the second floor.”
Tankers from Gayville and Volin were summoned to supply water to the firefighting effort. There was a fire hydrant just outside the house, but its capacity was limited. “We didn’t use it because we didn’t want to disrupt water for the community,” Nickles said.
Despite that, firefighters had plenty of water with which to work, he added.
It’s believed the fire started due to an electrical issue in the living room area, Nickles said, adding that the owner of the home was not present at the time of the blaze.
Nickles said the home was a total loss. Red Cross was summoned to assist the resident.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.
Besides the Yankton, Gayville and Volin fire units, others responding to the blaze included the Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton County Emergency Management.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.