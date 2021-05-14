State Commander Cody Mangold presents awards to VFW posts across South Dakota, but Friday’s program in Yankton was very personal for him.
Besides his role as state commander, Mangold also belongs to Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 in Yankton. He was joined on the stage with other post members as he presented them the centennial citation on the 100th anniversary of the post’s charter.
In addition, VFW Post 791 was marking its soft re-opening after two major challenges. First, the post was closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Then recently, the post suffered a recent catastrophic financial setback — the former treasurer allegedly embezzled funds — that left it with an empty treasury.
However, the post members took up an unplanned collection at a meeting and raised $8,000. Also, the post has received thousands of dollars in donations from other sources. The influx of cash allowed the post to re-open in time for its centennial.
Shuttering the doors wasn’t an option, Mangold told the Press & Dakotan.
“From Day One, it was decided we needed to move forward. We needed to open, and we decided unanimously to re-open,” he said. “We had made the decision we were going to do it in time for the 100th anniversary, and the community has rallied behind us. People have done so much for us to make our dream come true in time for our centennial.”
Even Friday’s soft opening turned into a freewill donation dinner because of generosity, Mangold said.
“Someone donated a hog and a half, others donated the buns, chips and baked beans, and we had people who donated the different bars and desserts,” he said. “Everything we have here tonight is donated by somebody out of appreciation.”
The good news has continued, with U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) confirming he will attend the South Dakota State VFW convention next month in Yankton, Mangold said.
Mangold acknowledged the special moment of re-opening during the presentation. He and Post 791 Commander Bill Rueppel were joined on stage by all of the veterans in attendance.
“It’s a great privilege to be here, to present this certificate. But it means even that much more to me as a member of this post and what they have been through lately,” Mangold said. “It has really shown how determined this post has been in its desire to continue for another 100 years and to honor all the people who came before us.”
During the Press & Dakotan interview, Mangold described the meaning of that century of service.
“The program tonight just highlights what the VFW has done in this community for the last 100 years,” he said. “We took an opportunity speak to all those who have served our country and who have been part of this post during the last 100 years.”
As South Dakota VFW commander, Mangold said he holds a perspective on how special Yankton stands among the state’s posts.
“It takes a lot to keep a post going for 100 years. Yankton is one of the very oldest posts in the state, something like third or fourth oldest post in South Dakota,” he said. “This is only my second (presentation) this year for a post celebrating its 100th anniversary.”
Quartermaster Dan Klimisch, the post’s treasurer, pointed out that Backspace Brewing Company of Yankton even created “Ernest’s Lager” in honor of the post’s namesake. The special brew was served Friday night and will continue to be offered at the VFW post.
Klimisch said the outpouring of public support made possible a re-opening that may have seemed questionable a month ago, given the dire circumstances.
“The community has been so generous to us in our time of need. The community has come together to support us,” he said. “Tonight, there are people who haven’t been here for a year (because of the pandemic) and now they’re back. It’s a happy time.
Klimisch declined to say the amount raised so far through donations but said the post has approximately $30,000 in past due bills. The early donations allowed the post to pay its insurance and restock at least some of its inventory in order to open the doors to members and the public.
Klimisch pointed to a picture of Ernest Bowyer and the proud tradition of the Yankton VFW post.
“There’s a tremendous amount of history in this post,” he said. “World War I veterans organized it, and they built this building. Through the generations, it’s just been a real part of our community.”
Two veterans stepped forward and became lifetime members in connection with Friday’s centennial celebration, Klimisch said.
Mangold said the VFW always looks for members, but the two new lifetime members marked a special moment for the post.
“They said they hadn’t been VFW members in a while, and when they heard about this celebration, they decided they wanted to become members with this post and do it tonight,” he said. “Those kinds of things make this 100th anniversary celebration all that much more special.”
Mangold looked out at the VFW post filled with people, conversation and laughter.
“For us, this is our home away from home. This is our family,” he said. “We see people tonight walking in, and we’re thanking them and welcoming them. They come from all walks of life and all ages. It’s another sign of what we’re all about.”
For Mangold, the evening’s activities provided a time for reflection.
“It’s been a very emotional day. There is a sadness because of what happened (with the finances), but there is also a lot of happiness for us being able to turn things around,” he said.
“It’s amazing to see everybody here. If anyone here says it isn’t emotional, they’re lying to you. This room is filled with tremendous emotions.”
