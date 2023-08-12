One Killed In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash

TYNDALL — One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash 10 miles northwest of Tyndall in Bon Homme County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2017 Kenworth T8000 semi-tractor-trailer was driving southbound on S.D. Highway 37 and a 2007 Nissan Xterra was traveling westbound on S.D. Highway 46. The driver of the Nissan Xterra failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with S.D. 37 and was struck in a T-bone manner by the Kenworth T8000 at 1:34 p.m. Traffic on S.D. 37 does not stop at this intersection. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the southwest ditch.
