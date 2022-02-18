Twenty-five years ago, Brad Parker was selling jet skis and snowmobiles.
A year later, at the age of 38, he’d be joining the Yankton Police Department (YPD).
On Friday, Cpl. Parker retired from his position as the YPD’s community service officer.
Though he had an early interest in law enforcement, Parker told the Press & Dakotan his professional life started off in a totally different direction.
“I’ve always had an interest in law enforcement right out of high school,” he said. “For a lot of reasons, I never pursued it and went into business. My wife and I owned a few businesses coming up through town.”
Parker said he and his wife operated Yankton’s Service Master — a professional cleaning service — and Midwest Motorsports, which sold motorcycles, jet skis and snowmobiles.
But a change was on the horizon.
Parker said that when he and his wife sold their businesses, he decided to take a look into law enforcement.
“There were some openings at the police department and I decided to go for it,” he said. “I made contact with the then-chief, sat down in his office and said, ‘Hey, I’m looking to get into law enforcement. I’m 38 years old. Do I have a shot?’ It was Chief Duane Heeney at the time, and he looked right at me and said, ‘Absolutely. I like hiring people that have a little bit of world experience.’”
Parker said that joining as a 38-year-old rookie was a bit intimidating at first, but his previous experience in business helped him immensely.
“Even the people I applied with were a lot younger,” he said. “But it really didn’t interfere with my job at all. Anything those young guys could do, I was able to do as well. I was grounded. I had some people skills. When you come fresh out of college and get into this field, you need to learn a lot of things, and people skills is one of them — being able to talk to people and diffuse people. I always had that ability to talk to people. I can talk to anybody they say. I was a little anxious about it, honestly, because I was a lot older. But it’s worked out fine. It’s never held me back.”
Parker started off as a patrol officer and a DARE officer for a number of years and also was a part of the department’s SWAT team.
In 2007, he was promoted to corporal, the rank he held at retirement.
“I made it into the corporal position, which means when the sergeant is off for the day, the corporal is in charge of the squad,” he said. “Then, about four or five years ago under Chief Brian Paulsen, I was made the community service officer.”
Parker said the position dealt with community services, including organizing events and handling other situations.
“At that point, I no longer patrolled the streets and I was no longer on a squad,” he said. “A lot of my time was spent behind a desk, which I enjoyed. I got to meet a lot of people. Complaints would come into the department for whatever reasons — someone could be upset the way a call was handled or someone could just need to vent. I’ve always prided myself on being able to talk to people. I would take those calls and handle those situations.”
Fleet management and evidence clerking were also among his duties at the position.
Parker said he’s seen a lot of changes around the department and policing as a whole in nearly 2 1/2 decades.
“A lot of things have changed from 24 years ago until now,” he said. “Technology, the way we do business, our training. The training that we go through here is top notch.”
One thing he noted has stayed the same, despite some trying times for the law enforcement community.
“The citizens of Yankton just support their police department 100-fold, and it is so appreciative,” he said. “Especially back a few years ago when there were a lot of things going on and a lot of turmoil in the country involving police departments. We didn’t see that here from our people in town. They supported us 100%. They would come in to the police department with baskets of goodies — cookies, baked goods — and want to show their support and let us know that they stand behind us 100%.”
Parker said there’s a major reality to face when it comes to serving as a police officer.
“When you’re a police officer, your family is a big part of it because they’re involved,” he said. “They make a lot of sacrifices — a lot of events that you are not going to be able to go to when your kids are growing up, working holidays, working weekends — you miss out on a lot of things. It’s a family thing is the way I’ve always looked at it.”
He said after conversations with his wife that it was about time to move on from law enforcement.
“We made a decision that it was time to retire,” he said. “People say, ‘Well, why are you retiring?’ You just know. I’ve been doing it for 24 years and I just know that it’s time. I love what I’m doing, it’s been a phenomenal career and to leave something like this that you love makes it a lot more difficult.”
But retirement doesn’t necessarily mean Parker is going to be away from working for long.
“I can’t quit working,” he said. “My wife says I have to work at least five more years. I got a really good job opportunity at Avera (Sacred Heart) Hospital. I’ll be working with those folks and I’m really excited to start that.”
He said he will still take a full week off in the meantime before starting in the hospital’s inventory control department Feb. 28.
While it may be hard to leave the law enforcement profession, Parker said he’s grateful to have been a part in it.
“I am so appreciative to the City of Yankton and to the police department for giving me the opportunity to work here,” he said. “It’s been the best experience of my life. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. Only regret that I have is I didn’t start sooner.”
