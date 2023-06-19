DiLeo

Dan DiLeo, an associate professor at Creighton University and director of the Justice and Peace Studies Program.   

 Courtesy of Creighton University

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Creighton University professor says that Pope Francis and his two predecessors at the Vatican have all called for increased consideration of the ecological costs of business decisions to protect the planet.

That, according to Dan DiLeo, a moral theologian, includes considering climate risks — so-called “environment, social and governance” (ESG) issues — when making financial investments.

