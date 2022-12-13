Neb. Shifts Plow Drivers Westward To Deal With Shortage Of Workers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Due to a shortage of snowplow drivers, the state is shifting workers from central Nebraska to the Panhandle to deal with an expected blizzard there this week.

John Selmer, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, told a group of state lawmakers Tuesday that his agency is short about 250 workers who are licensed to drive snowplows.

