TABOR — A Tabor man will make his first court appearance Tuesday on 11 charges connected with a weekend house explosion in Tabor.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, will appear in First Circuit Court at Tyndall. He faces two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.
He remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on $250,000 cash only bond.
In court records, Special Agent Isaac Voss with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) presented alleged details and probable cause for Hansen’s arrest.
At approximately 10:51 p.m. Friday, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. The caller reported hearing an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house and seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Hansen resides at 127 East Chicago Street in Tabor.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the scene, where Hansen was located unresponsive in the driveway with apparent thermal burns. He was transported a hospital.
Witnesses were interviewed by law enforcement, with one witness seeing Hansen with a pipe bomb earlier that day. Another witness was in Hansen’s residence earlier that day, and Hansen was boiling gasoline. Hansen told this witness he was making Napalm.
On Saturday, Hansen was discharged from the hospital. He was placed on a probation hold and housed at the Bon Homme County Jail. In a post-Miranda interview, Hansen told law enforcement he possessed 48 60-gram firework artillery shells and detonation cord.
Hansen said he was planning to make 12 pipe bombs using the powder form the artillery shells. He stated he had completed three to five pipe bombs before one of them exploded. He also stated he had gasoline and a propane bottle in his room.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant Saturday at Hansen’s residence. During the search, Public Safety bomb technicians discovered two pipe bomb devices that were assembled. Each contained suspected energetic material with hobby fuse coming out of one side.
They also located nine other empty capped pipes next to hobby fuse and fireworks/suspected energetic materials.
All the suspected destructive devices and the materials previously mentioned were found within the same room.
According to court documents, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering held an ex parte probable cause determination. The process looked at the defendant’s previous felony convictions in Roberts County.
After consideration, Gering determined probable cause for Hansen’s arrest. She ordered the $250,000 cash only bond, determining that any other release will not reasonably assure Hansen’s court appearance and that he may pose a danger to any other person or the community.
Besides local law enforcement, state and federal authorities responded to the Tabor explosion scene, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokesman Kevin Smith.
Two FBI special agent bomb technicians responded to assist the South Dakota DCI bomb squad in rendering safe some of the devices, Smith said.
At this point, the FBI is working closely with federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) officials as well as the DCI on the next steps in the investigation, Smith added.
