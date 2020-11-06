On Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a $29,200 Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) for the preliminary engineering for replacement of the Cedar St. bridge over Marne Creek.
Additionally, the board will discuss salary adjustments for sworn officers and offer an update on city services and facilities update with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC. Limited seating is available in the commission room and the meeting is set to be streamed on the city’s YouTube Live page.
