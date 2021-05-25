Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, including its Avera Medical Group provider-based clinics, Same-Day Surgery and the Avera Cancer Institute — Yankton, underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review from March 9-12. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.
“Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, which is the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Doug Ekeren, regional President and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “A thank you must go to all of our staff for the professionalism and dedication they demonstrated throughout the Joint Commission survey process. Quality and safety efforts are a journey, and there is always room for improvement. This external validation process has reminded us once again of the many things we do right every day at our health care organization.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
For more information, visit The Joint Commission website.
