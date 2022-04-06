The Yankton County Veteran Service Office will hold a “Coffee with Vets” event at 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at VFW Post 791, located at 209 Cedar Street in Yankton.
Guest speaker Desiree Boyer from the Sioux Falls VA will talk about eligibility at 10 a.m.
“Coffee with Vets” is held the second Tuesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. Come join other veterans in camaraderie and discussion.
