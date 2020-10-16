Court Order Seeks To Reduce Jail Crowding

A First Circuit judge’s order for Yankton County seeks to address a COVID-19 situation in which some arrestees are released after being detained.
Presiding Judge Cheryle Gering issued the Oct. 5 order specifically for Yankton County. The new order replaces her July order regarding bond for certain felony criminal cases.
In her revised standing order this month, she listed a primary concern at the start of her five-page court document.
“The Yankton County Jail has limited space available to separate incoming inmates from inmates that have been housed in the jail for longer than 14 days,” she noted at the outset.
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan the reason for the 14-day consideration.
“As many newer jails — including the Yankton County Jail — were built utilizing dormitory or POD systems, the availability of individual isolation cells is limited,” the sheriff said.
“With COVID, the requirement to isolate incoming prisoners for 14 days before being allowed into the general population, of course, is an ongoing issue and one that is difficult to navigate but is essential during this pandemic to prevent a facility-wide COVID infection.”
At a Yankton City Commission meeting last month, City Attorney Ross Den Herder said court-imposed restrictions in jail capacity have meant an inability to hold some inmates after they are arrested.
“In South Dakota, in places like Yankton, the county jail is run by staff pursuant to policies adopted by the County Commission,” Den Herder said at the time. “They city has no control over the circumstances in which the county will accept into its jail prisoners form the Yankton Police Department. There have been times, based on COVID restrictions that the jail has determined that it is full, leaving the city in a position where we have no choice but to release a prisoner.”
Gering’s new order seeks to strike a balance between the Yankton Police Department’s booking of arrested persons at the county jail and the Yankton County Sheriff Department’s concern about safely booking and housing inmates during the pandemic.
“All defendants arrested (taken into custody by law enforcement) for both misdemeanor and felony cases in Yankton County shall be transported to the Yankton County Jail and the booking process shall be completed and bond shall be set …” the judge ordered.
The process will follow the First Circuit’s arrest and bond procedures, along with its fine and bond schedule, unless otherwise noted.
“No person shall be denied booking at the Yankton County jail without court review of the particular situation,” Gering wrote in her order.
Den Herder said Gering’s latest order addresses most of the city’s concerns about booking persons arrested by city police.
“The key is that all arrestees in the City of Yankton now get booked at the Yankton County Jail,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “I cannot understate the significance of this change for our officers, who previously had been limited to issuing tickets for many otherwise arrestable offenses.
“They have regained the ability to arrest when appropriate for all levels of crime and the jail must book all those arrested. This brings us back to a functional ‘business as usual’ relationship with the jail.”
However, the judge did provide for action should COVID-19 screening present a concern when a person is brought to the Yankton County Jail. In that case, the arresting law enforcement officer or the Yankton County Jail staff will contact Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen. If Sorensen not available after two attempts made in 15 minutes, the arresting officer or jail staff is directed to contact Gering.
The acting judge in the matter will determine if the court will order, on a case-by-case basis, one of two options: (1) whether to use an alternate booking location, if an agreement is in place with another jail; or (2) whether to book the prisoner in Yankton County on the soonest available regular magistrate court date.
In her order, Gering also replaced the previous bond conditions for Class 4, 5 and 6 felonies in Yankton County.
The unsecured bond provisions do not apply, and a magistrate or circuit judge must be contacted to set bond, if a defendant faces any of these charges:
• Class A, B, C, 1, 2, 3 felony offenses;
• All domestic violence bonds, including violation of protection order bonds (whether misdemeanor or felony);
• Vehicular battery;
• Distribution of a controlled substance;
• Child abuse involving a child age 7 or older.
Gering’s revised order also addresses requirements for 24/7 sobriety checks and allows the release of a person arrested for driving under the influence only to a responsible person who is not legally impaired.
In addition, her revised order addresses civil child support warrants. The new order does not address the protective custody procedure or involuntary commitment detentions under state law.
The COVID concerns have greatly affected what is considered safe available jail space for housing prisoners, Vlahakis said.
“Yankton County has the capacity to hold 130 inmates under normal conditions,” the sheriff said. “Our average daily population (during the pandemic) has been around 50 prisoners. We have substantially limited the taking in of outside prisoners under our federal and local contracts because of the limitations the COVID pandemic has placed on everyone.”
Prior to Gering’s revised court order, the Yankton City Commission gave its unanimous approval of an agreement between the City of Yankton and Bon Homme County regarding the booking and processing of arrests made by the Yankton Police Department.
Den Herder had contacted Bon Homme County about processing individuals arrested by the City of Yankton police department, if needed.
At their last meeting, the Bon Homme County Commission turned down the City of Yankton’s request, according to Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs.
“The Yankton city attorney had drawn up a contract, and our state’s attorney (Lisa Rothschadl) reviewed it. She then forwarded it to our commissioners,” Maggs said. “They were in consensus that they wouldn’t approve it. Our commissioners were more willing if it involved another county rather than a city.”
Bon Homme County holds agreements with other counties, Maggs said. Bon Homme has held inmates for Hutchinson, Douglas and Charles Mix counties.
“It’s also pretty normal, if we come across somebody with a warrant from another county, to hold their prisoners until they can get here and pick them up,” the sheriff added.
On the other hand, Bon Homme County has housed its prisoners in other counties under certain customers, Maggs said. “We take our female prisoners directly to Yankton County,” he said, with long-term prisoners another consideration.
Bon Homme County operates a jail with room for six inmates in a pod or dorm-style housing, Maggs said. The available room depends on the number of prisoners and whether any of them have tested positive for COVID.
“We’re not going to put a person with COVID in with other prisoners,” the sheriff said.
The Tyndall jail has housed fewer prisoners recently, which Maggs partly attributes to the county’s drug dog away for training with a new deputy.
“I expect our numbers (of drug arrests) will go back up when we have our canine back on the road,” he said.
The proposed agreement with Bon Homme County sought to provide a place for Yankton Police Department to take arrestees, if needed, DenHerder said.
“With the strength of the (circuit) court’s updated order, the proposed agreement with Bon Homme County has become much less important,” he said. “City staff was still disappointed that the Bon Homme County Commission chose not to approve the agreement. There remains a need for an agreement with another county’s jail to be used if the Yankton County Jail becomes full or if the jail is closed to arrestees due to a COVID outbreak inside the jail.”
Den Herder said he would continue pursuing agreements with other counties.
Vlahakis said his department has complied with the original and revised court orders in operating the jail. “The Yankton County Jail has always and will continue to hold any defendants ordered to be held in jail by the courts,” he said.
So far, the department has prevented a COVID-19 infection within the jail system or infection of any staff members of the sheriff’s office, he said.
“While that could change tomorrow, we will continue to do everything possible to keep employees and those confined within our facility — as well as those that deal with those in our facility — safe,” he said.
