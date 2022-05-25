PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem ordered flags to be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor of the victims of the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“May our Heavenly Father comfort those in pain and sorrow. All South Dakotans stand with the people of Uvalde,” said Noem in a press release.
This order is in response to a proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden.
