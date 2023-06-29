The Yankton Area Summer Band will hold its final concert of its summer series on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
The conductor this evening will be Todd Carr, director of Instrumental Activities at Mount Marty University. Carr has selected many patriotic favorites and the audience will have plenty of opportunities to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.