The Yankton Community Library’s Summer Reading Program is underway, with programs taking place virtually and children, teens and adults busy reading at home. As children, fifth grade and under, are tracking their reading time, they are earning beads to add to their reading chain.
The library is opening up its bead order form as a way to get these earned beads out while the library is currently closed to the public. The bead order form can be filled out and submitted on the library’s website at cityofyankton.org/library through June 28.
The library staff is also including pictures of the bead options so children may still have a choice in the beads they receive. Once forms are submitted, patrons will be notified when they are ready to be picked up via curbside pickup. Stay tuned for another opportunity at the end of July to place orders for additional beads earned during the month of July.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.