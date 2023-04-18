INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:58 p.m. Sunday of a domestic violence incident on Gregg Road.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:12 p.m. Monday of someone burning trees on Willowdale Drive.
• A report was received at 6:41 p.m. Monday of a controlled burn on Chris Road, Mission Hill.
• A report was received at 7:58 p.m. Monday of a possible assault on Douglas Avenue.
• A report was received at 9:04 p.m. Monday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday of possible criminal entry of cars on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday of criminal entry of a motor vehicle on Walnut Street.
• A report was received at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
