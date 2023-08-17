INCIDENTS
• The Sheriff’s department received a report Wednesday at 11:28 a.m. of a theft.
INCIDENTS
• Police received a report Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. of a probation or parole violation and performed an arrest on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. of a residential burglary on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 5:33 p.m. of a runaway female on W. 5th Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 10:17 p.m. of the theft of items from a garage on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. of disorderly conduct involving an Emergency Room patient on Summit Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 5:40 a.m. of an assault by two juveniles on an individual walking to work on W. 21st Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 7:49 a.m. of disorderly conduct on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 8:25 a.m. of a firearm found on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 1:21 p.m. of the theft of a bicycle on Whiting Drive.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
