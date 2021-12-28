LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving.
In the first ten days of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers. The campaign includes troopers and dispatchers from the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.
The Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers that there are many ways to get a safe ride home from a sober driver: designate a driver, take a rideshare, call a cab or utilize a community safe-ride program offered by local businesses, such as AAA Nebraska’s “Tow to Go” program by calling 855-2-Tow-2-Go. That program runs through Jan. 3.
NSP’s portion of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.
