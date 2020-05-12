Nine vendors set up at Market at the Meridian on Saturday and more are expected this Saturday. Ordering online from Market at the Meridian is encouraged to make pick up simpler for those who do not want to interact with others due to concern for the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders are being taken until 6 p.m. Thursday. Enter behind the vendors vehicles to the north of the market. Those ordering online may call or text (605) 660-5612 to let them know to have the order ready.
The merchants with online products include Jody from Felt Passions with four different breads: Strawberry, Almond Poppy Seed, Pumpkin and Chocolate Zucchini; Gary from Papa Gary’s eggs: brown eggs from free-range chickens, wide and narrow noodles, Angel Food Cakes, Dutch Apple Bread and Apricot Nut Bread; Joycelyn from Lovely Lemon: Snickerdoodle Cookies, Naan Bread, Sourdough Bread, Rolls and Watercolor Cards; Craizy Daisy’s Popcorn offers many flavors of popcorn, Cotton Candy, Nuts and Chocolates.
Four new vendors have been present: Petersheim’s Candy and More from Tripp, Prairie Roots Produce from Freeman, Lovely Lemon, Ashly Kay purses, aprons, hot pads and doll clothes. Many have been there through the years: Felt Passions, Papa Gary’s Eggs, Deon’s Designs (kolaches and spicy pretzels), Tammy Kuxhouse Photography, W6 Ranch with both bird and bat houses and Paul’s Photos & Photo Cards.
New rules are in effect to comply with the need for social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The vendors are given more space to be sure they are within compliance. Enter on the West side of the parking lot, follow the markings and exit at the Southwest corner of the lot.
