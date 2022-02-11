100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 12, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 12, 1947
• The entire enrollment of Garfield school will participate in the grade school operetta, “Hansel and Gretel,” which is to be presented at the high school auditorium on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25. The entire net proceeds of the show are to be turned over to the Yankton swimming pool fund.
• Sixty-eight years ago today Theodore S. DeVol, 82, familiarly known by the name of “Jim”, started as an apprentice in the composing room of the Press and Dakotan. That was in the year 1879, four years after the P&D had started publishing as a daily newspaper. Mr. DeVol became an expert printer, then joined H.M. Hammond in the Western School Supply, with which he is still associated.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 12, 1972
• Voters in Gayville-Volin and Wakonda school districts will go to the polls Tuesday to determine whether their two school districts will combine into a single “West Clay” district.
• Attorney General Gordon Mydland today warned South Dakotans about buying Hong Kong made suits from roving salesmen. According to reports received in Mydland’s office, oftentimes the suits ordered from these foreign firms do not fit properly, are not of the quality material ordered or are not delivered at all.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 12, 1997
• Christopher Haas, 12, received the Young Hero medal Monday in a surprise assembly in the Crofton School gymnasium. Haas, a sixth-grader at the school and the son of Mark and Marilyn Pierce, was given the medal by the Nebraska National Guard. Haas was diagnosed with a brain stem glioma in April 1996.
• Opening bids for a bridge support project was a fiscal surprise for Yankton County commissioners Tuesday morning. Most of the prices for the bridge project on Clay Creek south of Marindahl Lake came in below the county’s estimate of $165,000. Big River Construction of Nebraska City, Neb., was the low bidder, offering to complete the project for $123,059.
