Music is a source of joy and comfort for people of all ages. Music is an important part of the development of infants and toddlers as well.
The best kind of learning is learning that happens through playful, joyous interactions. Music can be used to support an infant’s development of self-regulation. It can help a toddler learn to identify and label her feelings.
Singing and listening to songs is a great way for young children to learn words and phrases. Using motions and actions with a song can support gross motor (large muscle) development. An example of this is the song “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” Singing this song could help a child name the body parts mentioned and encourage movement. Music can also help young children connect to their culture.
It doesn’t matter if you think you can sing or not, your young child wants to hear your voice.
To learn about connecting with your young child through music and other ways, contact NENCAP Healthy Families at 402-385-6300. (Information taken from Head Start Early Childhood Learning & Knowledge Center.)
