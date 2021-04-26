Incidents
• A report was received at 2:47 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:34 p.m. Friday of a bond violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:15 p.m. Friday of the theft of liquor on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 1:49 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:30 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business off of Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:32 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:46 a.m. Monday of the theft of a debit card on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 11:19 a.m. Monday of elder abuse on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 12:51 p.m. Monday of the theft of cash on E. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:53 p.m. Sunday of a grass fire in the Volin area.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
