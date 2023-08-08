BROOKINGS — Registration is now open for the 2023 Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by South Dakota State University Extension and North Dakota State University Extension.
Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, and Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension Gerontology Specialist, will host the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement,” by Hyrum W. Smith.
There is no cost to participate, and a free copy of the book will be provided to each participant upon registration.
During each session, Brown and Strommen will facilitate a group discussion aimed toward helping attendees think about retirement in new and exciting ways. The group discussion will encourage attendees to explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, learn how purpose enhances health and wellness, identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, and explore goals and priorities for retirement.
“This book club allows attendees to reflect on what matters most and how their retirement can reflect their goals and values,” said Brown. “We have had attendees of all ages participate in the club – it’s amazing how we all learn from each other as we read and discuss the book.”
The book club will meet every other Wednesday for six sessions, beginning at 10 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. MT on Sept. 6, via Zoom. Other meetings dates are Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15.
To register, visit the SDSU Extension Events page and search “retirement.” Space is limited and registration will close on Aug. 16.
For more information, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.