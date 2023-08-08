BROOKINGS — Registration is now open for the 2023 Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by South Dakota State University Extension and North Dakota State University Extension.

Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, and Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension Gerontology Specialist, will host the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement,” by Hyrum W. Smith.

