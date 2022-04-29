100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 30, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 30, 1947
• Two steps toward a plan of expansion for the Yankton public school system have been taken by the board of education, the most recent being the purchase of a tract of properties on Pine street as the site for a new grade school building. About nine lots adjoining Marne creek between Pine and Mulberry and Sixth and Seventh streets have been purchased. The price paid was $3,000.
• Mrs. Arba Hess of Watertown was a business visitor in Yankton and a guest at the Cecil Bauer home here yesterday, bringing word that her husband passed away in Watertown March 30 after an illness of three days which culminated a long period of failing health. Mr. Hess, owner of the Dakota Theatre building here, was once operator of the Hess Theatre in that building. The family left Yankton about 20 years ago.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 30, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 30, 1997
• Starting May 27, the Yankton County Commission will make once-a-month evening meetings part of their weekly meeting schedule following action taken Tuesday. Commissioner Brian Hunhoff said the action followed support voiced throughout the county for public accessibility to commission proceedings.
• Patrons in the Gayville-Volin school district will go to the polls June 3 to decide a $2.8 million bond issue for the construction of a K-12 school and gym in Gayville.
