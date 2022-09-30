PIERRE — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is preparing for its federal fiscal year 2023 grant application and invites public comment through Oct. 31 on the state’s preservation needs and projects.
The Preservation Office manages the National Register of Historic Places program of the National Park Service in South Dakota. The office relates historic preservation to economic, social, and educational state objectives. It surveys, inventories, and registers historical properties and promotes public awareness and provides technical assistance on their preservation.
