Warren White joined Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc. (then known as Kolberg Manufacturing), on June 9, 1970, as a machinist and still holds this position today. White has the unprecedented distinction of being the first employee in the company’s 55-year history to reach 50 years of employment service.
Kolberg-Pioneer congratulates White on his achievement and thanks him for his dedication and hard work.
James Dean will provide music while people shop at Market at the Meridian today (Saturday) from 9 a.m.-noon.
Vendors will offer their good food and crafts for three hours at the northeast corner of Second and Douglas.
Customers are reminded to wear masks and maintain a minimum of six-foot distance between family groups.
The farmers market has long been a great way for people who live in or are visiting Yankton to discover our beautiful downtown, the Meridian District, and its businesses, to purchase direct from the farmers, and to find specialty products.
