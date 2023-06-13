When it comes to floodwater, a little water can do a lot of damage.
In fact, a single inch of water can cause $25,000 worth of damage to somebody’s property, to their livelihood, to the contents of their residence and family heirlooms, Madeleine Pluss, a risk analyst in the Mitigation Division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region VIII, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Purchasing (flood) insurance will help make communities more resilient,” she said. “It helps people get back to work quicker, helps people rebuild faster.”
Pluss will be on hand with other staff from FEMA Region VIII, as well as experts and insurance agents, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yankton Middle School Theater/Lecture Hall, located at 2000 Mulberry Street. They will discuss and field questions from local officials and residents about the newest draft versions of Yankton’s flood hazard maps.
Through the Risk Map Program, FEMA offers to update flood hazard information across the nation, she said.
“We recognize that the current maps are often outdated. Sometimes it can be 10-20 years between the times that we update the map, technology has changed and there have been significant flood events,” Pluss said. “I know 2019 was a really big year for flooding in South Dakota. We have new data for cities, like the City of Yankton that’s developing, growing, and we want to update the map to reflect those changes in the population demographics.”
Beginning in 2016, FEMA, in partnership with the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, set out to update mapping for 27 counties in eastern South Dakota, including Yankton County, that are currently using maps from 2010, she said.
“So, floodplain managers, community officials, planners and developers, are all using data from 2010 to manage the floodplain and manage risk,” Pluss said. “We recognize that between 2010 and 2020, there have been some changes, so we started this process. It takes us on average five to seven years to go through these mapping updates.”
The studies combine topographic information and on-the-ground surveys, and they examine various structures including bridges, culverts and any sort of mitigation work that has been done, she said.
“One of the key milestones in the process is the production of preliminary flood hazard maps, which were issued for Yankton in April,” Pluss said. “We have a chance now to meet both with the public and with community officials to talk about those.”
Input on the draft information is important because the maps will be used not only for planning and emergency management but also by insurance companies to determine any mandatory flood insurance purchase requirements.
“What that means is, if your structure has a federally backed mortgage loan, then you will be required to purchase flood insurance if you’re living in the Special Flood Hazard Area, or the 100-year floodplain,” Pluss said. “That, though, will not go into effect until the maps become effective.”
Also, properties in the actual floodway — the area in which floodwaters flow the fastest — could have development limitations placed on them, she noted.
Though the maps might seem like a final product, there are opportunities to update, amend or change them in the next 90 days, Pluss said.
“That period is more for the community officials to submit data to FEMA saying, ‘We have more information that we’re not seeing on the map,’” she said. “We’ll evaluate what was submitted. If it’s valid, then we’ll update the map because, we want these maps to be as up to date as possible because it could be 10 or 20 years until we go to Yankton to update these maps again.”
There are also opportunities for residents to submit Letters of Map Change, Pluss said, noting that FEMA mapping may not account for a single house that has a small hill or elevated structure.
“If the resident can prove that their house is above the base flood elevation, they will need to get an elevation certificate from a land surveyor, but they could submit that information to FEMA,” she said. “Then, we will say, ‘OK. This individual’s house is actually above the base-flood elevation. They do not need to purchase flood insurance.’”
Whether or not you live in the high-risk, moderate- or lower-risk area, flood insurance is never a bad idea, Pluss said
“At FEMA, we say, ‘Where it can rain, it can flood,” she said. “You know, Mother Nature doesn’t always follow the rules on the map.”
View the preliminary maps online through a map viewer provided by FEMA: https://msc.fema.gov/fmcv or search for specific information at https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/. Questions about the flood map updates or insurance should be directed to the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX), at 877-FEMA-MAP or www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/community-economic-development/floodplain.
